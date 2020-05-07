Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioCryst (BCRX), TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) and Danaher (DHR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on BioCryst (BCRX), TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) and Danaher (DHR) with bullish sentiments.

BioCryst (BCRX)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on BioCryst, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 46.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioCryst with a $7.33 average price target, an 80.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $7.00 price target.

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on TherapeuticsMD today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.28, close to its 52-week low of $0.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 54.8% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TherapeuticsMD with a $9.67 average price target.

Danaher (DHR)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Danaher, with a price target of $187.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $163.98, close to its 52-week high of $170.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 75.9% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Danaher is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $167.00.

