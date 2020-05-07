Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioCryst (BCRX), Tenet Healthcare (THC) and Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on BioCryst (BCRX), Tenet Healthcare (THC) and Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST).

BioCryst (BCRX)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Hold rating on BioCryst yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 54.7% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioCryst is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.33, which is an 89.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tenet Healthcare (THC)

In a report released yesterday, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Tenet Healthcare, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 60.4% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tenet Healthcare with a $28.25 average price target, which is a 62.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Aquestive Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -12.2% and a 26.4% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aquestive Therapeutics with a $17.33 average price target, representing a 293.0% upside. In a report issued on April 21, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AQST: