Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioCryst (BCRX), Nkarta (NKTX) and Mustang Bio (MBIO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on BioCryst (BCRX), Nkarta (NKTX) and Mustang Bio (MBIO) with bullish sentiments.

BioCryst (BCRX)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on BioCryst, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.10, close to its 52-week high of $6.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 53.5% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioCryst is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.93, a 52.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Nkarta (NKTX)

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Nkarta, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.2% and a 46.5% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nkarta is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.00.

Mustang Bio (MBIO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Mustang Bio today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 58.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mustang Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.67.

