Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioCryst (BCRX), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Cigna (CI)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BioCryst (BCRX), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Cigna (CI).

BioCryst (BCRX)

In a report issued on November 5, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on BioCryst, with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 48.3% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioCryst is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.10, an 110.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay maintained a Hold rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical on November 6 and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $74.06, close to its 52-week low of $68.25.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 54.8% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Akebia Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioMarin Pharmaceutical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $111.29, implying a 48.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

Cigna (CI)

In a report issued on November 5, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cigna, with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $212.45, close to its 52-week high of $224.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 67.5% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cigna with a $251.33 average price target, a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $263.00 price target.

