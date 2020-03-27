Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biocept (BIOC), Becton Dickinson (BDX) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Biocept (BIOC), Becton Dickinson (BDX) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH).

Biocept (BIOC)

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Biocept, with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.31, close to its 52-week low of $0.21.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -17.3% and a 26.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biocept is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.00.

Becton Dickinson (BDX)

In a report released today, David Lewis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Becton Dickinson, with a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $219.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 53.9% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Becton Dickinson with a $273.10 average price target.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

In a report released today, Justin Kim from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.05.

Kim has an average return of 77.0% when recommending Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is ranked #546 out of 6190 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.00, representing an 80.4% upside. In a report issued on March 19, Bloom Burton also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $23.00 price target.

