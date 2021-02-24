Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biocept (BIOC) and Masimo (MASI)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Biocept (BIOC) and Masimo (MASI).

Biocept (BIOC)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Biocept, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.74.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 72.5% and a 67.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biocept with a $20.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Masimo (MASI)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Masimo. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $245.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 110.0% and a 74.4% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Masimo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $298.33, representing a 21.8% upside. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MASI: