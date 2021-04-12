Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioAtla (BCAB) and Harmony Biosciences Holdings (HRMY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BioAtla (BCAB) and Harmony Biosciences Holdings (HRMY) with bullish sentiments.

BioAtla (BCAB)

In a report released yesterday, Kelly Shi from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on BioAtla, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 97.1% and a 60.0% success rate. Shi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Allogene Therapeutics, Humanigen, and Adagene.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioAtla is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.75.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings (HRMY)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Howerton from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Harmony Biosciences Holdings, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.32, close to its 52-week low of $26.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Howerton is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.6% and a 34.9% success rate. Howerton covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Viridian Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harmony Biosciences Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.50, a 71.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $43.00 price target.

