Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bioanalytical Systems (BASI) and Vericel (VCEL)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Bioanalytical Systems (BASI) and Vericel (VCEL).
Bioanalytical Systems (BASI)
In a report released today, Kyle Bauser from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Bioanalytical Systems, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.20.
According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 60.3% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Bioanalytical Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
Vericel (VCEL)
In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Vericel. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.29.
According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.2% and a 58.2% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.
Vericel has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.83.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.