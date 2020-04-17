Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) and Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) and Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) with bullish sentiments.

Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics received a Buy rating and a $25.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 38.1% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bicycle Therapeutics with a $26.17 average price target.

Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Amag Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 46.3% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amag Pharmaceuticals with a $9.33 average price target, representing a 35.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

