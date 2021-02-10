Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BerGenBio AS (OtherBRRGF) and Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BerGenBio AS (BRRGF) and Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) with bullish sentiments.

BerGenBio AS (BRRGF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on BerGenBio AS today and set a price target of NOK66.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.94, close to its 52-week high of $4.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 59.6% and a 74.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

BerGenBio AS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.45.

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Clearside Biomedical today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.96, close to its 52-week high of $4.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 68.1% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clearside Biomedical with a $5.00 average price target.

