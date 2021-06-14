Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BerGenBio AS (OtherBRRGF), Agios Pharma (AGIO) and Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on BerGenBio AS (BRRGF), Agios Pharma (AGIO) and Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX) with bullish sentiments.

BerGenBio AS (BRRGF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on BerGenBio AS today and set a price target of NOK66.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 60.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BerGenBio AS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.90.

Agios Pharma (AGIO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Michael King reiterated a Buy rating on Agios Pharma today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.74, close to its 52-week high of $60.71.

According to TipRanks.com, King is ranked #504 out of 7551 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agios Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.43.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Forma Therapeutics Holdings today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.86, close to its 52-week low of $21.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 41.5% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.75, representing a 120.0% upside. In a report issued on June 11, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

