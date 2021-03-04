Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BeiGene (BGNE), Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI) and ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on BeiGene (BGNE), Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI) and ChemoCentryx (CCXI) with bullish sentiments.

BeiGene (BGNE)

In a report issued on March 1, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on BeiGene, with a price target of $388.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $304.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 59.3% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BeiGene is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $321.20, representing a 3.9% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $429.00 price target.

Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

In a report released today, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 50.9% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bioxcel Therapeutics with a $122.00 average price target.

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx yesterday and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.5% and a 61.5% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Travere Therapeutics, and Sigilon Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ChemoCentryx with a $94.60 average price target, representing a 40.3% upside. In a report issued on February 17, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

