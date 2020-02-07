Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Becton Dickinson (BDX) and Regeneron (REGN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Becton Dickinson (BDX) and Regeneron (REGN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Becton Dickinson (BDX)

In a report released today, David Lewis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Becton Dickinson, with a price target of $271.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $250.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 73.1% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Becton Dickinson is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $279.83, implying an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $275.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Regeneron (REGN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron today and set a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $380.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 61.0% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regeneron with a $409.33 average price target, which is a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $409.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on REGN: