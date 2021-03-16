Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Beam Therapeutics (BEAM), Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM), Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) with bullish sentiments.

Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee reiterated a Buy rating on Beam Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 49.0% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Assembly Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Beam Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $107.67, a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 47.7% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Gilead Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.29, implying a 22.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

Jefferies analyst David Steinberg maintained a Buy rating on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 51.8% success rate. Steinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Bausch Health Companies, and Horizon Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.67, a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.