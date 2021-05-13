Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bayer (OtherBAYRY), Selecta Biosciences (SELB) and scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Bayer (BAYRY), Selecta Biosciences (SELB) and scPharmaceuticals (SCPH).

Bayer (BAYRY)

BMO Capital analyst Joel Jackson maintained a Hold rating on Bayer today and set a price target of EUR60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Jackson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 64.7% success rate. Jackson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, ICL-Israel Chemicals, and Yara International.

Bayer has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.47.

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold rating on Selecta Biosciences, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 43.4% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Selecta Biosciences with a $7.67 average price target.

scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

BMO Capital analyst Gary Nachman maintained a Buy rating on scPharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.70, close to its 52-week low of $5.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 44.6% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50, representing an 117.4% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

