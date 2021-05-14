Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bayer (OtherBAYRY), Genfit SA (GNFT) and Nanobiotix (NBTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bayer (BAYRY), Genfit SA (GNFT) and Nanobiotix (NBTX) with bullish sentiments.

Bayer (BAYRY)

In a report issued on May 12, Christian Faitz from Kepler Capital upgraded Bayer to Buy, with a price target of EUR68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 59.8% success rate. Faitz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant AG, and LANXESS.

Bayer has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.49.

Genfit SA (GNFT)

In a report issued on May 12, Arsene Guekam from Kepler Capital upgraded Genfit SA to Buy, with a price target of EUR7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.11, close to its 52-week low of $3.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Guekam is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 36.4% success rate. Guekam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Guerbet SA, Nanobiotix, and Galapagos.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genfit SA with a $10.69 average price target, a 156.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Nanobiotix (NBTX)

Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain maintained a Buy rating on Nanobiotix on May 12 and set a price target of EUR26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 38.6% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma, Pharnext SA, and Argenx Se.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nanobiotix with a $31.41 average price target.

