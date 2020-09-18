Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bayer (OtherBAYRY) and Moderna (MRNA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Bayer (BAYRY) and Moderna (MRNA).

Bayer (BAYRY)

In a report released today, Joel Jackson from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Bayer, with a price target of EUR70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Jackson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 61.2% success rate. Jackson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Lithium Americas, Methanex, and Orocobre.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bayer with a $82.98 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Moderna (MRNA)

BMO Capital analyst George Farmer reiterated a Buy rating on Moderna today and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $67.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Farmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.0% and a 58.4% success rate. Farmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protagonist Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Pandion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Moderna with a $91.86 average price target, which is a 35.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MRNA: