Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bayer (OtherBAYRY) and Medios AG (OtherMEDOF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bayer (BAYRY) and Medios AG (MEDOF) with bullish sentiments.

Bayer (BAYRY)

Bayer received a Buy rating and a EUR68.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Christian Faitz on May 17. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 59.5% success rate. Faitz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant AG, and LANXESS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bayer with a $72.95 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Medios AG (MEDOF)

Kepler Capital analyst Olivier Calvet maintained a Buy rating on Medios AG on May 17 and set a price target of EUR46.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Calvet is ranked #1299 out of 7513 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Medios AG with a $57.94 average price target, a 2475.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR50.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.