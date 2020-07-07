Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Baxter International (BAX), Translate Bio (TBIO) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Baxter International (BAX), Translate Bio (TBIO) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) with bullish sentiments.

Baxter International (BAX)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 52.1% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Baxter International with a $97.82 average price target.

Translate Bio (TBIO)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Translate Bio, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 48.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Translate Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.33, which is a 65.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 26, SunTrust Robinson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 52.7% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intra-Cellular Therapies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.67, implying a 91.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

