Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Baxter International (BAX), Cigna (CI) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Baxter International (BAX), Cigna (CI) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) with bullish sentiments.

Baxter International (BAX)

In a report released today, Matt Miksic from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on Baxter International, with a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $85.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 71.3% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

Baxter International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.43, representing a 16.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Cigna (CI)

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Buy rating on Cigna today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $172.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 58.6% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and Encompass Health.

Cigna has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $245.00, a 38.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $254.00 price target.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Credit Suisse analyst Evan Seigerman assigned a Buy rating to Vertex Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $328.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $270.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 72.3% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Mirati Therapeutics.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $312.05, an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

