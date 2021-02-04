Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Baxter International (BAX) and Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Baxter International (BAX) and Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) with bullish sentiments.

Baxter International (BAX)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 56.7% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Cardiovascular Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Baxter International with a $90.38 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

Alliance Global Partners analyst Matthew Cross maintained a Buy rating on Aldeyra Therapeutics today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 44.2% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Syros Pharmaceuticals, and Aptose Biosciences.

Aldeyra Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.75, which is a 109.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, JonesTrading also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.