Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Baxter International (BAX), Agios Pharma (AGIO) and Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Baxter International (BAX), Agios Pharma (AGIO) and Albireo Pharma (ALBO) with bullish sentiments.

Baxter International (BAX)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 52.7% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Baxter International with a $100.17 average price target.

Agios Pharma (AGIO)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Agios Pharma, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 48.5% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agios Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $71.71.

Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 47.0% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Albireo Pharma with a $52.00 average price target, implying a 105.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

