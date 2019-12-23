Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bausch Health Companies (BHC), Stealth Biotherapeutics (MITO) and uniQure (QURE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Bausch Health Companies (BHC), Stealth Biotherapeutics (MITO) and uniQure (QURE).

Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Bausch Health Companies today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.00, close to its 52-week high of $31.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 45.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bausch Health Companies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.78, representing a 12.6% upside. In a report issued on December 9, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Stealth Biotherapeutics (MITO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen downgraded Stealth Biotherapeutics to Hold today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.75, close to its 52-week low of $4.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -11.5% and a 37.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stealth Biotherapeutics with a $9.75 average price target, implying a 93.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 20, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Hold.

uniQure (QURE)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on uniQure, with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 49.3% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Audentes Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

uniQure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.40, a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

