Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bausch Health Companies (BHC), Marinus (MRNS) and Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bausch Health Companies (BHC), Marinus (MRNS) and Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) with bullish sentiments.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Bausch Health Companies today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 39.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Bausch Health Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.57.

Marinus (MRNS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Marinus today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 48.3% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marinus with a $28.43 average price target, which is a 158.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Aquestive Therapeutics, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 47.1% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Aquestive Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, a 102.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

