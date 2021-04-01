Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bausch Health Companies (BHC), InspireMD (NSPR) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bausch Health Companies (BHC), InspireMD (NSPR) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) with bullish sentiments.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Bausch Health Companies today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.74, close to its 52-week high of $34.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 55.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bausch Health Companies with a $34.54 average price target.

InspireMD (NSPR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino maintained a Buy rating on InspireMD today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 40.6% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, ENDRA Life Sciences, and Tenax Therapeutics.

InspireMD has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.00.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Actinium Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.4% and a 64.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Actinium Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.00.

