Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bausch Health Companies (BHC), IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) and Neurocrine (NBIX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bausch Health Companies (BHC), IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) and Neurocrine (NBIX) with bullish sentiments.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Bausch Health Companies, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 61.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

Bausch Health Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.44, which is a 46.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on IDEAYA Biosciences, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.84.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 56.3% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IDEAYA Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.33, representing a 39.6% upside. In a report issued on June 8, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Neurocrine today and set a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $118.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 48.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $125.77 average price target, implying a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.