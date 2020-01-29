Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bausch Health Companies (BHC), Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) and Epizyme (EPZM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bausch Health Companies (BHC), Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) and Epizyme (EPZM) with bullish sentiments.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Bausch Health Companies today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 51.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Bausch Health Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.08, representing a 23.0% upside. In a report issued on January 24, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 46.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Checkpoint Therapeutics.

Applied Genetic Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00, which is an 81.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Epizyme (EPZM)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Epizyme, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 49.8% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Epizyme with a $28.14 average price target, implying a 31.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on EPZM: