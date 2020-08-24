Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bausch Health Companies (BHC) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bausch Health Companies (BHC) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) with bullish sentiments.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Bausch Health Companies, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 55.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bausch Health Companies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.14, which is a 65.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 48.1% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Flexion Therapeutics, Vir Biotechnology, and Alnylam Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $76.60, representing a 79.0% upside. In a report issued on August 18, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

