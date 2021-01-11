Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX), Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX), Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) with bullish sentiments.

AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on AzurRx BioPharma, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 69.0% and a 57.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AzurRx BioPharma with a $2.50 average price target, a 191.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Aquestive Therapeutics today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 68.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aquestive Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.67, implying a 208.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Collegium Pharmaceutical today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 53.9% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical with a $34.25 average price target, representing a 52.0% upside. In a report issued on December 29, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

