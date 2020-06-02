Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) and Novus Therapeutics (NVUS)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) and Novus Therapeutics (NVUS).

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Ayala Pharmaceuticals and a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.5% and a 39.2% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ayala Pharmaceuticals with a $24.00 average price target, a 56.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Novus Therapeutics (NVUS)

Novus Therapeutics received a Hold rating and a $0.60 price target from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.5% and a 32.3% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Novus Therapeutics with a $2.58 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.