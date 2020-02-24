Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), Co-Diagnostics (CODX) and Galapagos (GLPG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), Co-Diagnostics (CODX) and Galapagos (GLPG) with bullish sentiments.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 53.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axsome Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $140.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Co-Diagnostics today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 53.5% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Co-Diagnostics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.50, a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Galapagos (GLPG)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Galapagos, with a price target of $302.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $274.03, equals to its 52-week high of $274.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 46.3% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Galapagos with a $195.40 average price target, a -27.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.