Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH) and Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH) and Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) with bullish sentiments.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $74.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 56.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biospecifics Technologies, Springworks Therapeutics, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axsome Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.67, a 72.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $101.00 price target.

Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Bio-Path Holdings, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.35, close to its 52-week low of $2.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.7% and a 40.2% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bio-Path Holdings with a $10.00 average price target.

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Turning Point Therapeutics today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $110.40, close to its 52-week high of $122.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 51.1% and a 77.6% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Turning Point Therapeutics with a $127.33 average price target, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

