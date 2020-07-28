Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) and Immunomedics (IMMU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) and Immunomedics (IMMU) with bullish sentiments.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 53.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $210.00.

Immunomedics (IMMU)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Immunomedics, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.31, close to its 52-week high of $44.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 59.6% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Immunomedics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.44, representing a 7.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

