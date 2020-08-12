Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT) and T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT) and T2 Biosystems (TTOO).

Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Axovant Gene Therapies. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 42.2% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Axovant Gene Therapies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

In a report released yesterday, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on T2 Biosystems, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.0% and a 76.6% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Genetron Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for T2 Biosystems with a $4.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.