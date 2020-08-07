Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) and Exelixis (EXEL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) and Exelixis (EXEL) with bullish sentiments.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Axonics Modulation Technologies, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.30, close to its 52-week high of $45.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 60.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axonics Modulation Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.75, which is a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Exelixis (EXEL)

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating to Exelixis today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 47.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelixis with a $31.25 average price target, which is a 35.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

