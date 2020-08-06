Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: AxoGen (AXGN), Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) and Nevro Crop (NVRO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on AxoGen (AXGN), Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) and Nevro Crop (NVRO).

AxoGen (AXGN)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Hold rating on AxoGen yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 53.3% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AxoGen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.67, a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Assembly Biosciences yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Assembly Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.33, an 111.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Nevro Crop (NVRO)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia assigned a Hold rating to Nevro Crop yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $137.29, close to its 52-week high of $148.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 52.7% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nevro Crop with a $130.33 average price target.

