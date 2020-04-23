Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: AxoGen (AXGN) and Sanofi (OtherSNYNF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on AxoGen (AXGN) and Sanofi (SNYNF).

AxoGen (AXGN)

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on AxoGen. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.23, close to its 52-week low of $7.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 52.4% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AxoGen with a $22.00 average price target.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Vosser maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi today and set a price target of EUR103.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Vosser is ranked #584 out of 6481 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sanofi with a $108.05 average price target, which is a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR105.00 price target.

