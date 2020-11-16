Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Axcella Health (AXLA) and BioNTech SE (BNTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Axcella Health (AXLA) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) with bullish sentiments.

Axcella Health (AXLA)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Axcella Health, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 50.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Axcella Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.33, representing a 195.4% upside. In a report issued on November 13, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

In a report issued on November 11, Zhiqiang Shu from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on BioNTech SE, with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is ranked #4969 out of 7087 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioNTech SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $102.43, representing a 6.0% upside. In a report issued on November 11, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

