Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Avrobio (AVRO), Glaukos (GKOS) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Avrobio (AVRO), Glaukos (GKOS) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT).

Avrobio (AVRO)

In a report released yesterday, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Avrobio, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.0% and a 32.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avrobio with a $27.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Glaukos (GKOS)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Hold rating on Glaukos yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 53.0% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Glaukos with a $55.00 average price target.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 56.6% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Global Blood Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.80, implying a 74.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on GBT: