Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Avrobio (AVRO), Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) and Daré Bioscience (DARE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Avrobio (AVRO), Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) and Daré Bioscience (DARE) with bullish sentiments.

Avrobio (AVRO)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Avrobio, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.8% and a 29.4% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avrobio with a $34.50 average price target.

Dicerna Pharma (DRNA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 36.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Dicerna Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.17, which is an 84.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Daré Bioscience (DARE)

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Daré Bioscience, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.86, close to its 52-week low of $0.70.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -16.0% and a 24.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Daré Bioscience has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

