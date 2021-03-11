Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: AVEO Pharma (AVEO), Steris (STE) and Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AVEO Pharma (AVEO), Steris (STE) and Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) with bullish sentiments.

AVEO Pharma (AVEO)

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Buy rating on AVEO Pharma today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.28, close to its 52-week high of $15.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 61.3% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Blueprint Medicines.

AVEO Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50, implying a 210.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Steris (STE)

KeyBanc analyst Matthew Mishan maintained a Buy rating on Steris today and set a price target of $227.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $179.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Mishan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 69.6% success rate. Mishan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lemaitre Vascular, Avanos Medical, and Sotera Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Steris is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $222.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

In a report released today, Jonathan Chang from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Harpoon Therapeutics, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 54.0% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, and Revolution Medicines.

Harpoon Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.33.

