Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: AVEO Pharma (AVEO), IQVIA Holdings (IQV) and NanoString Tech (NSTG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AVEO Pharma (AVEO), IQVIA Holdings (IQV) and NanoString Tech (NSTG) with bullish sentiments.

AVEO Pharma (AVEO)

In a report issued on May 11, Colleen M. Kusy from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on AVEO Pharma, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Kusy ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.8% and a 20.0% success rate. Kusy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00, representing a 249.5% upside. In a report issued on May 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

IQVIA Holdings (IQV)

Robert W. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell maintained a Buy rating on IQVIA Holdings on May 10 and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $228.00, close to its 52-week high of $237.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 62.9% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Quest Diagnostics, and Cardinal Health.

IQVIA Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $259.47, which is a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

NanoString Tech (NSTG)

In a report issued on May 11, Catherine Ramsey Schulte from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on NanoString Tech, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Schulte is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 73.9% success rate. Schulte covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Twist Bioscience, and Exact Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NanoString Tech with a $73.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.