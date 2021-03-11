Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: AVEO Pharma (AVEO), BioDelivery (BDSI) and Humanigen (HGEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AVEO Pharma (AVEO), BioDelivery (BDSI) and Humanigen (HGEN) with bullish sentiments.

AVEO Pharma (AVEO)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on AVEO Pharma, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.28, close to its 52-week high of $15.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.0% and a 54.2% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cellectar Biosciences, Harpoon Therapeutics, and Bicycle Therapeutics.

AVEO Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, which is a 167.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

BioDelivery (BDSI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on BioDelivery today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 55.7% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

BioDelivery has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50.

Humanigen (HGEN)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Humanigen, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.5% and a 67.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Humanigen is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.67.

