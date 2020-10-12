Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS).

Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics received a Hold rating and a $6.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 42.5% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Avenue Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

In a report issued on October 7, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 47.8% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.40, representing a 31.2% upside. In a report issued on October 5, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $62.00 price target.

