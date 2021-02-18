Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Avanos Medical (AVNS) and Integra Lifesciences (IART)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Avanos Medical (AVNS) and Integra Lifesciences (IART) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Avanos Medical (AVNS)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Hold rating on Avanos Medical today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 72.1% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Avanos Medical has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $50.00.

Integra Lifesciences (IART)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Integra Lifesciences. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.82, close to its 52-week high of $71.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 74.0% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Johnson & Johnson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Integra Lifesciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.17, a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

