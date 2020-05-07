Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Avanos Medical (AVNS), Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Avanos Medical (AVNS), Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT).

Avanos Medical (AVNS)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Sell rating on Avanos Medical today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 62.0% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avanos Medical is a Hold with an average price target of $33.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $98.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 47.1% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi-Aventis Sa, and Gilead Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $142.00, a 44.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $133.00 price target.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Global Blood Therapeutics, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 60.1% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Blood Therapeutics with a $109.33 average price target, implying a 37.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

