Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) with bullish sentiments.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

LifeSci Capital analyst David Sherman reiterated a Buy rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals on December 16 and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherman is ranked #6988 out of 7169 analysts.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00, a 166.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics on December 16. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.68, close to its 52-week high of $89.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 57.6% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.07, implying a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 1, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

