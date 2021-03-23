Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) and GenMark (GNMK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) and GenMark (GNMK) with bullish sentiments.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

LifeSci Capital analyst David Sherman maintained a Buy rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals on March 1 and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.19.

Sherman has an average return of 15.8% when recommending Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherman is ranked #6993 out of 7404 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avadel Pharmaceuticals with a $19.80 average price target, implying an 110.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

GenMark (GNMK)

In a report issued on March 11, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on GenMark, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.00, close to its 52-week high of $24.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 71.3% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GenMark is a Hold with an average price target of $24.08, representing a 0.5% upside. In a report issued on February 26, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

