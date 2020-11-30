Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) and Nucana (NCNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) and Nucana (NCNA) with bullish sentiments.

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating to Autolus Therapeutics today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 48.9% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Autolus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

Nucana (NCNA)

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 41.8% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nucana is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.50, a 288.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 24, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

