Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) with bullish sentiments.

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 44.3% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

Autolus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.67, an 114.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Chardan Capital analyst Michael Morabito maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $88.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Morabito is ranked #4657 out of 6531 analysts.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $165.38, implying a 78.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $198.00 price target.

